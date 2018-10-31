Two men questioned for the murder of Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik

Two men are being questioned for the murder of Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik, but no one has been arrested or charged.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana told News24 on Wednesday that a second man had been taken in for questioning on Tuesday, but would not divulge any further information, saying the police had 48 hours to interrogate suspects before charging them with a crime.

On Tuesday morning, criminal attorney Pete Mihalik was killed outside his son’s school, Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard, in Green Point, Cape Town.

Mihalik was shot in his head by an unidentified suspect while in his vehicle.

Mihalik’s eight-year-old son sustained an injury during the incident and was admitted to hospital. He was later moved from Somerset Hospital after receiving treatment. Mihalik’s daughter, who was also inside the vehicle when the incident occurred, is unharmed.

The circumstances surrounding Mihalik’s death remain unclear.

After extensive forensic inspection at the scene of the crime, the body was removed at midday on Tuesday.

News24 reported on Tuesday that Mihalik was deeply involved in the gangster underworld of Cape Town and was believed to have acted as a “facilitator” between business and gangsters.

Rwexana told News24 that police investigations were ongoing.

[Source: News 24]

Noorudien Hassan‚ with whom Mihalik worked on a number of gang-related matters‚ was gunned down outside his Lansdowne home in November 2016.

The man Mihalk referred to as “my little brother” was involved in several high-profile cases‚ and represented murder accused David Forbes as well as suspected drug peddlar Irshaad Laher.

Mihalik’s father‚ Janos‚ said: “Pete represented many a gangster. I think it has something to do with that.”

He said he last spoke with his son four weeks ago and had been looking forward to seeing him on his birthday next month.

Leading Cape Town defence attorney William Booth said: “I’m devastated. I’ve known [Mihalik] for many years‚ actually since he was a public prosecutor at Wynberg. It’s very sad‚ especially for his children.”

As well as Jason Rohde‚ the Johannesburg businessman accused of murdering his wife‚ Susan‚ at Spier in Stellenbosch in 2017‚ Mihalik’s clients include some of Cape Town’s leading alleged gangsters.

“High-flyer” gang leaders Mihalik represented include alleged Quinton “Mr Big” Marinus‚ Ralph Stanfield and Laher.

Marinus has been tried an acquitted of murder‚ robbery and abalone poaching and has had run-ins with the SA Revenue Service. Five years ago‚ his plush Plattekloof home was auctioned after a successful application by Sars for his sequestration. He owed Sars more than R2m.

Suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield was arrested this month after cops raided his garage in Bishop Lavis and found several stolen cars. He has also been embroiled in firearm and murder cases.

[Source: Times Live]

