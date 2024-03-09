Suspect arrested for unlicensed firearm in Mitchells Plain

LOCAL

A 30-year-old man was arrested by Metro Police officers for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain on Saturday morning.

According to Metro Police Spokesperson Ruth Solomons, officers on patrols received information from SAPS of suspects involved in a shooting incident with local officials yesterday. Upon arrival at the location provided, the suspect was caught trying to conceal the firearm. However, the 9mm firearm and seven rounds of ammunition was confiscated.