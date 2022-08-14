Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Suspect arrested in connection of Intercape bus driver murder

The Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Daylin Mitchell, has welcomed the arrest of a suspect in connection with recent shooting incidents directed at the Intercape bus company’s drivers.

The 28-year-old was arrested in Klapmuts. In April, an Intercape bus driver was shot and killed while driving a bus. In March, shots were fired at another Intercape bus which wounding the driver. Mitchell says criminal elements must be brought to justice.

“I am grateful for this breakthrough and progress made by SAPS in the investigation. The Western Cape Government has adopted a whole society approach to support South African Police Services and law enforcement in whichever way possible to bring perpetrators of crimes to book. We will track this case in court and continue to follow up with SAPS until there’s a successful conviction,” added Mitchell.

Source: SABC News


