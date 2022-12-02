Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Grassy Park police constable

Share this article

A suspect has been arrested in connection to Thursdays murder of 26-year-old Grassy Park police constable Ashwin Pedro.

Police say Anti Gang Unit members traced the 42-year old alleged shooter to a hideout in Ravensmead late n Thursday night.

During an altercation with the suspect in Blackbird Avenue, Pedro sustained a fatal gunshot to the chest, while his colleague was left unharmed. The pair was acting on information about an armed suspect at the time.

The stolen pistol was confiscated, and the suspect is due in court on Monday.

“The effective and rapid deployment of resources to hunt down the suspect who shot and killed a in cold blood. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being probed by the Hawks investigators while the suspect’s court appearance is being scheduled for Monday in Wynberg,” read a statement by SAPS.

Angered relatives are calling for justice to be served, saying Pedro turned his life around and resisted a life of gangsterism and drugs.

