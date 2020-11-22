Suspect arrested in connection with murder of mother of two

Share this article

















A 36-year-old male from Elsies River has been arrested after the brutal murder of Lauren Braiden on Friday, November 20.

The 31-year-old mother of two had just finished her night shift duties at RCL in Epping when the incident occurred. She was waiting for her taxi cab home at the time.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, November 23 on a charge of murder.

Upon hearing of the arrest, Bonteheuwel ward councilllor Angus McKenzie said the people of Bonteheuwel will oppose bail if that option is granted to the suspect.

“The people of Bonteheuwel will oppose bail, we refuse to have such an individual as part of our community. He does not represent who we are!” McKenzie said in a Facebook post. “I will relentlessly along with the people of Bonteheuwel pursue absolute justice for Lauren,” he added.

Source: Cape Town ETC