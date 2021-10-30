Suspect arrested in Grassy Park

Share this article

















The vigilance by members of Grassy Park police led to the arrest of a 22 year old suspect for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Thursday.

The members were busy with crime prevention duties when they saw a group of people in the road who informed them that a person is walking with a firearm. They followed up the information given to them and stopped the suspect, searched him and found a .38 special revolver with ammunition in his possession.

The suspect will make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates court on Tuesday, 2021-11-02 on the mentioned charges.

Photo SAPS



