Suspect arrested in Tazne Van Wyk case

In a major breakthrough, Ravensmead SAPS have confirmed the arrest of Mohiden Pangaker, the suspect sought in connection with the kidnapping of 8-year-old Tazne Van Wyk from Elsies River. The 54-year-old was the last person seen with the little girl. The pair were spotted in a taxi en route to Parow last Friday.

Police, community members, CPF and various organisations in the surrounding areas have been conducting searches every day since her disappearance and this weekend resorted to searching drains.

According to reports, Pangaker was arrested in a joint operation in Craddock.

Tazne’s whereabouts remain unknown. Ravensmead CPF spokesperson Zelda Tarantaal says they remain hopeful that the girl will be returned home safely.

She added that if Pangaker is responsible for Tazne’s disappearance, they will do everything they can to ensure he remains behind bars

