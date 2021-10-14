Suspect arrested with drugs worth R4.5 million

Share this article

















Continuous efforts to eradicate the illegal drug trade in the Western Cape led to the arrest of a 43 year old suspect (foreign national) on October 13 at about 02:30 in Sanddrift.

The Milnerton Crime Prevention Unit received information about drugs that will be transported from the address.

Upon their arrival at the address and obtaining permission, the members searched the premises and found a black plastic bag containing cocaine, a transparent bag containing crystal meth and mandrax tablets, nine camry scales hidden under the bed. A cellular telephone was also confiscated.

The estimated street value of the drugs are R4.5 million. Once charged the suspect will appear in Cape Town Magistrate’s court on a charge of dealing in drugs

Photo courtesy SAPS