Suspect charged for Charl Kinnear murder arrived in CT on Wednesday – LAWYER

Share this article

















A Gauteng man implicated in the murder of a prominent detective in Cape Town was expected to spend another 10 days behind bars before his next court appearance on 5 October 2020.

Zane Killian made a brief appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Friday, exactly a week after Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear was shot dead in front of his home.

Killian was the first suspect to be arrested, and the Hawks did not rule out the possibility of further arrests at this stage – as the investigation continued.

Kinnear was a member of the Western Cape’s anti-gang unit, who was tasked with investigating cases linked to the criminal underworld.

One of the lawyers representing Killian said an arrest warrant was issued for his client on 20 September. Killian was then taken to the Hawks’ officers in Germiston, Ekurhuleni.

Eric Bryer explained what transpired before his client was brought to Cape Town to face charges in connection with the slain detective’s murder.

“They took him to Midrand police station on Monday night. On Tuesday he was in Midrand cells until 3 pm in the afternoon when they collected him and brought him to Cape Town. He arrived on Wednesday morning,” he said.

Bryer said his client was formally charged on Thursday.

It was revealed in court on Friday that Killian faced charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and the illegal interception of communication.

The State alleged that between March and 18 September, Killian illegally intercepted Kinnear’s cellphone.