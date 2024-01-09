Suspect court appearance for suspect in Old Crossroads triple murder case

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

A 33-year-old suspect is set to appear in court in Athlone today following an extensive pursuit of individuals linked to a triple murder that occurred on May 18, 2023, in Old Crossroads. The incident also claimed the life of a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer. Western Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel André Traut said the suspect, along with a 29-year-old were apprehended in Philippi on Sunday during a tracing operation conducted by a multi-disciplinary task team.

During the arrest, the police discovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in the possession of the suspects. While both will face charges related to the firearm, only the 33-year-old suspect is implicated in the triple murder case. Traut emphasizes that the investigation is ongoing, with detectives from the provincial serious and violent crime unit actively seeking additional suspects involved in the murders on Sonwabile Drive in Old Crossroads.

Traut urges anyone with information to contact the investigating officer, Captain Lukhanyo Magadla, at 082 411 3245 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

