Suspect hands himself over for murder of Gift Of The Givers volunteer

A suspect has been arrested for the murder of Gift of the Givers volunteer who was shot in the head in Hanover Park last Friday.

Ameerodien Noordien was shot and killed while walking to a shop in Surwood street on Friday, 5 October. The 20-year-old was shot three times in the back and sustained a bullet wound to his head, in an alleged crossfire between rival gangs.

The murder comes amid several others of its kind in gang-ridden communities on the Cape Flats. Police launched a manhunt for the shooter following public outcry and a statement released by the Gift of The Givers Foundation organisation in the days after his passing.

Noordien was a volunteer at the organisation which provides disaster relief and response to those in need, including the distribution of necessities such as food, clothing and water to those in need.

The organisation had expressed grief and called on government to assist in putting an end to gangsterism across Cape Town.

“The need to make South Africa safer for its 57 million people cannot be more urgent than the present. It is clear that you are trying your best to stem crime since taking office earlier this year despite the challenges of resources and personnel. Western Cape needs a Westbury style intervention and we call upon you to make this a reality,” read the statement.

The Gift of The Givers further added that all members of society need to work together to combat the social ills and be mindful of leading the upcoming generation:

“Simultaneously, community and religious leaders, parents, business and society as a whole have to work harder, collectively, imparting values and guiding young people away from the path of self destruction and annihilation,” it read.

Police Minister Bheki Cele attended Noordien’s funeral service on Monday, where he announced the formation of an anti-gang unit for Cape Town.

According to police, a 21-year-old man handed himself over to Philippi police on Thursday. Gift of the Givers welcomed the arrest of the suspect and said the families required closure.

The police added that the circumstances surrounding the case were still under investigation and the possibility of the suspect being charged with more violent crimes would not being ruled out.

The suspect is expected to appear in a Wynberg court on Monday to face a charge of murder.

[VOC- Tauhierah Salie]

Share this article











Comments

comments