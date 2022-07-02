Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Suspect implicated in Tulbagh mass murder to appear in court

Local, News
LOCAL
Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen says a Neighbourhood Watch will be established in the Marikana Informal Settlement in Tulbagh, following a recent mass shooting. Four people were shot dead last weekend, while a fifth is recovering in hospital.
Following his arrest on Tuesday, 29-year-old Makubulelwa Dada faced several charges in court this week. The Lesotho national is reportedly a known drug dealer in the area, and is due to reappear in court on Monday.
“This sends a message that we need to ensure any culprit, any criminal, that is committing such heinous crimes in our province, will be caught and ultimately dealt with,” said Allen.
VOC

