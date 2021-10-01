Suspects appear in Court

Five suspects are expected to appear in court today after hijacking a truck and cargo with an estimated value of R1 million in Schaapkraal Philippi.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says the officials were acting on a tip-off and that a search further uncovered a signal jammer and a police blue light. The suspects, between the ages of 23 and 46, will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Meanwhile, the Anti-Gang Unit also arrested a 28-year-old suspect after searching a premises in Ottery where they uncovered crystal meth (tik) and mandrax with an estimated street value of R100 000.

The same members arrested a 35-year-old suspect for being in possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.