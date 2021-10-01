Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Suspects appear in Court

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Five suspects are expected to appear in court today after hijacking a truck and cargo with an estimated value of R1 million in Schaapkraal Philippi.
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says the officials were acting on a tip-off and that a search further uncovered a signal jammer and a police blue light. The suspects, between the ages of 23 and 46, will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Meanwhile, the Anti-Gang Unit also arrested a 28-year-old suspect after searching a premises in Ottery where they uncovered crystal meth (tik) and mandrax with an estimated street value of R100 000.
The same members arrested a 35-year-old suspect for being in possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.
Photo: VOCfm

Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.