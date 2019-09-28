Suspects arrested for Elsies River massacre deny being child-murderers

Share this article

















The two suspects arrests in connection with the murder of four youths in Elsies River are claiming innocence.

Rowan Schuurman and Peter Nokewes appeared in the Goodwood Magistrates Court for the second time yesterday, where they said they were wrongfully arrested. It follows the murder of a 10-year-old girl, two 12-year-old boys and a 19-year-old alleged gangster.

A third suspect was arrested, but later released due to insufficient evidence linking him to the case.

The mothers of the young children were also shot and wounded during the alleged gang-hit, with police later placing them in protective custody.

The incident occurred on the evening of 10th September, when gunmen entered a dwelling in Clarke Estate and opened fire.

The brutal murder shocked the community, who held prayer services and several pickets thereafter. The incident was widely condemned and once again, threw the spotlight on gangsterism and lawlessness on the Cape Flats.

The suspects claim that one of the deceased children was the son of their friend.

Nokewes was out on parole at the time of the shooting and had therefore not applied for bail.

Schuurman is expected to apply for bail, when the case resumes on the 18th of October.

Sources: News24, IOL, GroundUp

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments