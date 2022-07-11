Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Suspects arrested for the possession of unlicensed and prohibited firearms

Creating a safer environment within the Western Cape and clamping down on suspects for the illegal possession of firearms resulted in the arrest of suspects for the possession of unlicensed and prohibited firearms.

Members of Operation Restore last night followed up information of a firearm at a premises in Hodnas Street, Delft. The premises was searched and a 9mm pistol without a serial number with ammunition was confiscated. A 27-year-old male arrested and detained on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Furthermore a 30-year-old male was arrested in Varing Street, Delft South, for the possession of a homemade zip gun when the members searched the male and found the zip gun in his possession.

In an unrelated matter, members of Operation Restore searched a vehicle in Valhala Drive, Bishop Lavis on Sunday evening at about 21:10 and confiscated a 9mm pistol under the seat of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle could not produce a license for the firearm. The 31-year-old suspect was arrested and detained for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Once charged the suspects will appear in the Bellville and Bishop Lavis Magistrates courts respectively.

Photo SAPS


