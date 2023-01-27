Suspects arrested for unlicensed firearms and dealing drugs

Share this article

Crime prevention operations in the Cape Metropole yielded positive results when police members arrested suspects for the possession of unlicensed firearms.

Police members of the Anti-Gang unit pursued information and tactically approached an address in Helderberg Street in Tafelsig at about 19:00. Upon entering the premises, they ensued with a search and confiscated a 357 magnum revolver with ammunition hidden in a dustbin. They subsequently arrested a 28 year old man on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Partnership policing between SAPS and a security company in Colorado led to the arrest of a suspect in possession of a firearm. Mitchells Plain police responded to a complaint and upon arrival in Highlands Drive Colorado found the security guards who detained a suspect who was found in possession of a .38 special revolver. The 32 year old suspect who faces a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition was further detained by SAPS members.

In an unrelated intervention, Grassy Park Crime Prevention unit performed stop and searched operation when they noticed a suspicious man standing close to a local shop. They approached the man and searched him, found and confiscating a consignment of methamphetamine and cash. They arrested and detained the 30 year old man on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Once charged the suspects are expected to make their respected court appearances in the Mitchells Plain and Wynberg Magistrate court’s on the mentioned charges

Source: SAPS