Suspects arrested in Gordons Bay for possession of drugs

Two suspects have been arrested for the possession of drugs and equipment worth an estimated street value of half a million rand in Gordon’s Bay, in the Western Cape, yesterday.

The City of Cape Town’s Metro Police and the SAPS conducted a joint operation after receiving information about the drugs.

The police found dagga plants and chemicals used to cultivate dagga.

The City of Cape Town Metro Police spokesperson, Superintendent Ruth Solomons, says a 39-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were arrested.