Suspects arrested on charges of kidnapping, extortion and possession of stolen property

Four suspects are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate court following their arrest on Tuesday 22 November 2022 after they kidnapped the driver of a delivery vehicle and ordered him to pay cash or else face the risk of being killed.
Reports suggested that a 39-year-old male was driving a light delivery vehicle near to Joostenberg Vlakte at around 18:30 when he was stopped by the driver of a white Toyota Quantum. When he failed to stop, the driver chased after him and forced him off the road. Four unknown males approached demanding cash. The suspects drove the complainant to a nearby financial institution where he was forced to withdrew cash.
Alarm was raised with Kraaifontein police who responded to the complaint and found the Toyota Quantum parked near Sandringham Road. They searched the vehicle and confiscated cell phones and cash. Further interrogation led to the recovery of the keys to the complainant’s vehicle which were found in the possession of one of the occupants. The four males were arrested and detained on charges of kidnapping, extortion and possession of presumed stolen property.
Once charged the suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate court on the mentioned charges.
Photo SAPS