Two men are expected in court on Monday under suspicion of criminal activity.

This includes a 39-year-old man arrested in Parkwood yesterday, after officers uncovered tik with estimated street value of R10 000 in his vehicle. A would-be hijacker was also arrested in Lingulethu West yesterday.

The armed suspect attempted to flee when officers saw him trying to open the door of a delivery vehicle. The 31 year old was arrested with a .38 special revolver in his possession.