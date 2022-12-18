Suspects caught in a Roadblock

Share this article

On December 17, members of the public flagged down Law Enforcement Anti Land Invasion Unit police on patrol to inform them of an armed robbery in Parklands.

The getaway car’s description and the fact that it was driving in a direction that would directly take them past the officers were provided to the officers. They stopped the car as it reached them by swiftly blocking the road. One of the three men who were taken into custody inside the car was definitely armed. They were taken to Tableview SAPS. Two more guns were discovered by the authorities after further inspection under the car’s driver’s seat.

Source: SAPS