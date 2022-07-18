Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Suspects due for court on various charges

Members of Operation Restore followed up information of a firearm at a premises in Kraaifontein on Saturday evening at about 21:00. The members searched the premises and found a 38 special revolver with ammunition hidden under a pillow in the bedroom. A 30-year-old suspect was arrested and detained on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspect is due to make a court appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrates court today.

Meanwhile Western Cape detectives arrested 472 wanted suspects during tracing operations last week. These wanted suspects were sought on a variety of charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, assault with intend to cause grievous bodily, assault, sexual offences, robberies, house robberies, burglaries and possession of drugs and firearms.

Western Cape police management thanked the members for their dedication and hard work in the fight against crime and keeping communities safe.

 

