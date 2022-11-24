Suspects due in court for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition

Share this article

Three suspects between the ages of 23 and 36 are expected to appear in court following their arrest in isolated incidents when they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Grassy Park Police members were busy with patrols on Tuesday 22 November 2022 when they noticed two gang members roaming the streets. They immediately stopped and searched the duo and confiscated a 9mm pistol with ammunition found in the possession of one of the males. The 23-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police members attached to Manenberg Crime Prevention Unit deployed to combat crime and violence in the policing precinct followed up on information on Wednesday 23 November 2022. When they entered a residence in Winterberg Road in Heideveld, they conducted an intense search and confiscated a 9mm pistol with ammunition, a consignment of drugs and cash. They arrested a 34-year-old male on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of drugs.

Atlantis Police members conducted stop and search operations in the early hours of Wednesday 23 November 2022. When they entered Neptune Castle in Avondale, Atlantis, at around 00:10, they spotted a man trying to hide himself. The police members stopped the vehicle and searched the unknown man and confiscated a 9mm pistol with ammunition. The 36-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Once charged the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Wynberg, Athlone and Atlantis Magistrate courts on the mentioned charges.

