Suspects land behind bars for illegal possession of firearms

The illegal possession of firearms, one of the root causes of serious and violent crimes in our communities saw three suspects arrested in police operations on Thursday evening.

Members of Operation Restore were busy with stop and search operations in Driftsands when they searched a male and found him in possession of a 9mm pistol with ammunition. The 22 year old suspect could not produce a license to possess the firearm and was arrested and detained on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspect will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates court on Monday.

In an unrelated matter members of the Provincial Extortion Task Team were busy with tracing operations in the Philippi East policing precinct when they received information about suspects who are in possession of firearms in Marcus Garvey and followed up the information. Upon searching the premises the members found two 9mm pistols and ammunition in the dwelling. A 20 year old male was arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Furthermore the same members arrested a 34 year old suspect also in Marcus Garvey for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition when they searched a premises and found two 9mm pistol with ammunition on the premises. The suspect could not produce any licences for the firearms.

Once charged the suspects will make their court appearances in the Athlone Magistrates court respectively.

Source: SAPS