Suspects linked to Free State asbestos saga to appear in court on Friday

Seven suspects linked to the multi-million-rand Free State asbestos saga will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The Hawks arrested six suspects on Wednesday.

The seventh suspect handed himself to the Hawks in Richards Bay on Thursday afternoon.

The seven are linked to a 2014 fraudulent R255 million tender for an audit of asbestos roofs in low cost housing in the Free State.

Three of the seven arrested suspects are from the Free State, three from Gauteng and one from KwaZulu-Natal.

The suspects include senior government officials and businessmen as well as five companies.

The accused face over 60 charges which include corruption, fraud and money laundering.

The ANC in the Free State says it is committed to abiding by the party’s constitution and the resolution of the National Executive Committee.

The party held a series of meetings that started on Wednesday following the arrest of a senior ANC member in the province.

The former MEC who is also a former mayor is also one of the suspects implicated in a low cost housing asbestos project.

Free State ANC spokesperson Thabo Meeko says they want to look into the organisation’s constitution before taking any steps.

Earlier, the party in the province denied reports that Social Development MEC Mamiki Qabathe had handed herself over to the police.

The denial follows social media reports that Qabathe handed herself in and will appear in court soon.

Source: SABC