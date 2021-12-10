Suspects nabbed for fraudulently purchasing fuel, inlcu 3 petrol jockey’s, 4 WC EMS

Seven suspects were arrested yesterday by the Hawks in Prince Albert and will be appearing in court today on allegations of corruption, fraud and theft.

A Hawks spokesperson says the suspects included three petrol attendants and four departmental staff members of the Emergency Medical Services of the Western Cape government.

It is alleged that the members worked hand in hand with petrol attendants to defraud the state by utilising petrol cards on fictitious transactions.

They will appear in the LeeuGamka Magistrate’s Court.