Suspects sought after woman kidnapped in Bellville

Police confirm that the kidnapping of a woman in Bellville last Wednesday, is still under investigation. Police spokesperson Andre Traut says three armed men approached a security guard at a liquor store in Strand Street and threatened him with a firearm.

They then proceeded to the 27-year-old wife of the store manager and forcefully removed her from the premises. The suspects then fled the scene and no arrests have since been made.

WATCH:

Chinese national kidnapped in Bellville, Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/MeZimwv1cB — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 21, 2022

Audio-less video footage of the incident depicts a calm scene, with one of the suspects returning to empty the register of cash before leaving with the others. Several other people are seen in the store, complying to gestures to get out of the way. The suspects fled with the victim in a VW Polo and are yet to be arrested.

It comes as police are still searching for suspects three weeks after 35-year-old Ukrainian national, Anichka Penev, was reunited with her family, after being held captive for several days at an undisclosed location in Khayelitsha. She is the wife of a popular businessman and owner of Nioro Plastics, and reports indicate that a ransom was paid.

Several similar cases have occurred in Cape Town this year, prompting the initiation of a dedicated Kidnapping and Extortion Task Force. Majority of the victims were recovered from Khayelitsha.

Anyone with information on the latest- or previous- cases, is urged to contact Crime Stop on 086010111.

