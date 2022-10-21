Suspects to Appear in Court on Drug and Fraud-Related Charges

Share this article

The use of drugs and the distribution thereof are part of the contributing factors to domestic violence and serious and violent crimes in our communities.

Members of Operation Restore reacted on information they received from the community and searched a premises in Marcus Gavi, Philippi East on Thursday evening 2022-10-20 at about 21:00. While searching the premises the members found a backpack in the house and searched it. Five packets containing uncut cocaine were found in the back pack. A 51 year old suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs.

The suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrates court once charged.

Members of Operation Restore deployed in Gugulethu together with members of Law Enforcement arrested a 44 year old suspect for the possession of crystal meth after they searched a premises in NY38, Gugulethu on Thursday. The members received information of illicit activities at the address and got a description of the suspect. The members found four transparent medium size plastic bags containing crystal meth in the house.

The suspect is due to make his court appearance today in the Fezeka Magistrates court.

In an unrelated matter members of Clanwilliam police arrested four suspects between the ages of 24 and 40 for the possession of suspected stolen property and conspiracy to commit fraud on Thursday 2022-10-20. Investigations led police to the suspects in Clanwilliam after a theft case was registered at Philadelphia SAPS. The suspects were found in possession of fleet and various other cards with pin numbers.

The suspects will appear in the Clanwilliam Magistrates court on Monday.

Source: SAPS