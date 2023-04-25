Syria refugees desperate for a new shelter amid raging battles in Sudan

Share this article

As foreign nationals are evacuated from Sudan, about 90,000 Syrian refugees are desperate to find a new shelter while others wait for the Syrian regime authorities to intervene and evacuate them.

The situation of Syrian refugees, who constitute the largest communities in Sudan, is marred by many obstacles and barriers, related to the way they arrived in Sudan and the reasons that prompted them to escape Syria.

A report published by Al- Hurra TV said many young men are wanted by the Syrian regime for their political views while others have evaded military service, so they cannot be evacuated by the Syrian embassy in Sudan for fear of being prosecuted.

A report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said yesterday an “unknown fate haunts the Syrians” amid the regime’s failure to intervene to transfer them.

“The Syrian regime killed its people inside their homeland, so how can it protect them outside its walls?” the organisation asked. “Many of them are wanted by the regime and cannot return to their country and very few countries may receive them just because they are Syrians,” it warned.

Since 15 April, major clashes have erupted in a number of Sudanese states between the army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo ‘Hemedti’, in which hundreds have been killed and wounded, most of whom are civilians.

The Rapid Support Forces were formed in 2013 to support government forces in their fight against the rebel movements in the Darfur region, and then assumed tasks, including combating irregular migration and maintaining security, before the army described it as a “rebel” force after the outbreak of clashes.

Source: Middle East Monitor