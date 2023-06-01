Syria regime arrests university students near Damascus

Share this article

The Syrian regime’s security services have arrested a number of university students as they passed military checkpoints near the capital Damascus.

Local sources said a militia force backed by the Fourth Division arrested three university students from the towns of Wadi Barada area as they were returning from their universities in Damascus.

According to the sources, the campaign of arrests came through two checkpoints, the first near the entrance to Ashrafieh Al-Wadi, and the second between Ashrafieh and Jdeidet Al-Wadi, the Nidaa Post news site said.

It is not clear why the arrests were made or where the students were taken.

Over the past years, the Syrian regime’s military checkpoints have extorted residents, public transport vehicles and those whom they suspect to have money in order to obtain money and royalties.

The arrests have increased with the exacerbation of the economic and living crisis suffered by the residents in regime-controlled areas.

Source: Middle East Monitor