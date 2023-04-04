Syria: ‘Two civilians killed’ as suspected Israeli missiles strike Damascus

Share this article

Israeli missile strikes hit the Syrian capital of Damascus early on Tuesday, said state news agency Sana, which quoted a military source as saying at least two civilians were killed in the incident.

“At exactly 12:15 am today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air assault with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan,” the military source told Sana.

The statement added that Syrian air defences intercepted “most” of the Israeli missiles.

The latest attack is the fourth in less than one week on Damascus and its surrounding areas.

On Sunday, two Iran-affiliated fighters were reportedly killed and five Syrian soldiers wounded in an Israeli air strike.

On Thursday and Friday, several missiles targeting the capital were reportedly launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, in an attack that wounded several soldiers.

The Israeli military has made no comment following the latest attacks, a stance it has maintained following previous assaults on Syria.

In recent years pro-Iranian militias have expanded their influence in Syria’s northern Aleppo province.

Israel has conducted hundreds of air strikes in Syria since 2011, targeting Syrian troops, Iran-backed fighters and Hezbollah. However, attacks targeting airports and paralysing aviation have become more frequent in recent months.

At the start of this year, the suspected Israeli strikes attacked Damascus international airport, putting it temporarily out of service and killing two Syrian soldiers.

Last month, at least five people were killed when suspected Israeli air strikes hit residential neighbourhoods and other locations in Damascus.

In February, the Aleppo international airport was also attacked, twice putting it out of service.

Source: Middle East Eye