Syria: Two killed in suspected Israeli missiles strike on Damascus

Two Syrian soldiers were killed after alleged Israeli air strikes targeted sites in the Damascus area early Wednesday morning, according to the Syrian state news agency Sana.

The strike was reported to have originated from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to a Syrian military source.

Syrian air defences confronted missiles Israel launched at 12:25 am from the Golan Heights and “shot down most of them,” the source said.

Photos from the area showed multiple fires after the air strikes.

The last Israeli air strikes to hit Syria were reported about two weeks ago, when the Israeli military hit a Syrian air defence battery after a Syrian air defence missile exploded mid-air over southern Israel.

The Israeli military has made no comment following the latest attacks, a stance it has maintained following previous assaults on Syria.

In recent years pro-Iranian militias have expanded their influence in Syria’s northern Aleppo province.

Israel has conducted hundreds of air strikes in Syria since 2011, targeting Syrian troops, Iran-backed fighters and Hezbollah.

However, attacks targeting airports and paralysing aviation have become more frequent in recent months.

At the start of this year, the suspected Israeli strikes attacked Damascus international airport, putting it temporarily out of service and killing two Syrian soldiers.

Last month, at least five people were killed when suspected Israeli air strikes hit residential neighbourhoods and other locations in Damascus.

In February, the Aleppo international airport was also attacked, twice putting it out of service.

Source: Middle East Monitor