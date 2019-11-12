System constrained, but no loadshedding planned: Eskom

Share this article

















Eskom says the system is still extremely constrained and vulnerable, with generating plants performing at very low levels of reliability.

The power utility says no loadshedding is planned for Tuesday – but the probability remains if there’s any unexpected shift on the system.

Eskom has not implemented any loadshedding since Friday last week, and says its technical teams are working tirelessly to return units from planned and unplanned maintenance and to replenish emergency reserves.

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

