Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company remains committed to sustainability

Share this article

As a responsible tourism destination, the Table Mountain Cableway reiterates its commitment to responsible tourism as visitors flock to the Mother City

Rising a thousand meters above Cape Town, Table Mountain is South Africa’s most iconic landmark. The stunning flat-topped mountain is home to some of the world’s richest flowers and other plant life.

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) has reiterated its commitment to responsible tourism as the world commemorated International Mountain Day on Sunday, 11 December 2022.

“As custodians of a high-use area of Table Mountain, we must create and maintain a safe, clean, and healthy environment, not only for our employees and visitors but also for all the generations to come,” said Managing Director, Wahida Parker.

“Working closely together with SANParks and other conservation authorities, we remain committed to biodiversity conservation and raising environmental awareness amongst all our employees and those who visit Table Mountain.”

“Our mantra is to ‘reduce, re-use, recycle’, and TMACC’s waste strategy is to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.”

“We need to protect and preserve the attraction’s natural and cultural heritage whilst minimising our environmental and carbon footprint and maximising the positive social effect. It is through the various responsible tourism initiatives that we can do this,” Parker concluded.

Source: Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company