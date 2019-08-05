Table Mountain crime map for hikers

Share this article

















Following a number of attacks on hikers within Table Mountain National Park, a local hiker from Kenilworth has taken the initiative to create a Google map, called Table Mountain Crime Map, for recording crime in the area and preparing those who plan to explore the mountain trails.

The recent murder of a Ukrainian hiker on Chapman’s Peak has left the community reeling and hikers and locals realise more than ever the danger they are faced with when taking to the mountains for a walk, hike, or even cycle.

It has been difficult for visitors to Table Mountain to know exactly where previous crimes have happened and the specific areas to avoid, but now thanks to the creation of this public Crime Map, hikers can plot incidents they are aware of by recording where they happened, and instantly share the information with others.

The map not only covers areas within Table Mountain National Park but also those beyond so the community can be better prepared and aware of dangers no matter where they are going.

The map is broken down into months with dates and icons representing specific crimes and occurrences. Those who view the map can easily see when and where an incident has taken place as well as report their own incidents to inform their community.

The map also has emergency details in the information section, including necessary emergency numbers, Facebook groups hikers can join and an email address to provide feedback on the map.

As our trails are sadly nowhere near being crime-free, it is necessary to prepare ourselves for the worst and come together to change the future of hiking in Cape Town by being prepared.

Check out the map here.

Picture: Google Maps

(Source: capetownetc)

