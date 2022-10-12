Table Mountain needs your vote in global tourism contest

Share this article

The World Travel Awards (WTA) has just confirmed that Table Mountain bagged two nominations in its annual international awards. The WTA is widely seen as the ‘Oscars’ of the travel and tourism sector.

“We need the public and the tourism sector to support us and vote. The public voting closes on 20 October 2022,” explains Wahida Parker, Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC).

Table Mountain and the Cableway have been nominated in two categories, she says.

“The World’s Leading Cable Car Ride category pits TMACC against other cable car operators from around the world. The competition in the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction, meanwhile, is particularly fierce where Table Mountain has been nominated along with a long list that includes the likes of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the USA’s Grand Canyon National Park, the Great Wall of China, Machu Picchu in Peru, and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.”

Voting is via an online platform (https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote) and is open to members of the public as well as tourism and travel operators. Votes cast by members of the industry are allocated double the weight of public votes.

“The World Travel Awards is the gold standard in the travel world and acknowledges service excellence and responsible operators each year,” says Parker.

She explains that Table Mountain will hear soon whether it has managed to bag two awards for which it was nominated earlier this year.

“The WTA runs two rounds of nominations – first focusing on regional players, before choosing the world’s best. In the Africa awards, we are hoping to bag ‘Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction’ as well as ‘Africa’s Responsible Tourism Attraction’. The winners for the Africa categories will be confirmed on 16 October.”

“We need the public to help us keep these global accolades in Cape Town where they belong. Please encourage your friends and colleagues to do the same as we celebrate the beauty of our New7Wonders of Nature site,” says Parker.

Source: Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company