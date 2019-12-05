Table Mountain Park earns over R300-million

Share this article

















Table Mountain National Park is a fan-favourite among Capetonians, who are always willing to drop a few bucks to visit this popular attraction. Within this last financial year the park raked in a whopping R307 million, earning more than three times its operating costs.

The financial year was recorded between April 2018 and March 2019. Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explained that the majority of this money came from entrance costs the public pay for Cape Point, Boulders Beach, and the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company.

Table Mountain National Park encompasses Table Mountain, Signal Hill and Lions Head, Silvermine, Boulders Beach and the Cape of Good Hope.

According to Creecy, the Park pays R90-million in operating costs, R18-million to finance its infrastructure programme and 14.7-million to pay for the expanded public works programme.

Currently the Cable Way is running a sunset special offering locals the chance to buy their tickets to the top of Table Mountain for half the price at R150 for adults and R75 for children.

