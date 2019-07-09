Table View: Three dead following freak construction accident

Share this article

















It’s been confirmed that three construction workers lost their lives on Monday evening after one of their trenches collapsed in on them during some routine maintenance. The work, which was being carried out in the Cape Town suburb of Table View, has been suspended on Tuesday.

Table View construction accident – what we know so far:

Reports first filtered in during the evening rush hour that the trench occupied by the workers had suffered structural damage, where it fell into itself and buried the victims in sand. Nicky Rheeder is the local ward councillor for Table View, and the Ward 107 Facebook page she uses shared her condolences earlier this morning:

“Thank you to each and every Table View and Parklands Neighbourhood Watch member, Community Medics, Metro Rescue, Fire and Rescue, CoCt waste services, SAPS, Forensic Pathology and any others I may have left out.” “Your support, assistance and hard work at the structural collapse in Sandown Rd was beyond incredible. All the victims were retrieved despite all the challenges. Thanks to everyone who donated drinks and sweets to keep the strength up of the fire and rescue teams. Our sincere condolences to the families of the victims.” Ward 107 Facebook Page, Nicky Rheeder

The news was confirmed the City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse. According to the chief, a collapsed wall was responsible for the tragedy:

“It was found that three persons were trapped in a trench as a result of the walls caving in. Fire Services, Metro and other agencies worked tirelessly throughout the night to recover the bodies. The bodies of three adult males were eventually recovered and the scene was handed over to SAPS.” Jermaine Carelse

Cape Town traffic on Tuesday 9 July

It’s believed that two other workers were pulled from the rubble and have survived the incident. This has also had a major impact on commuter traffic in the area on Tuesday morning: Two well-populated routes have been shut down to the public while the authorities do what they can to clear the area:

Sandown Road in Sunningdale is closed to traffic between Braselton Road and Sunningdale Drive.

Basil Stone Road is closed in both directions.

There’s been a knock-on effect, as traffic around Table View is getting congested already this morning.

Cape Town – Sunningdale: Sandown Road: Construction Incident near Builders Warehouse – ROAD CLOSED going east from the Sunningdale Road circle — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 8, 2019

We’ve also been told that the City of Cape Town will be releasing an official statement on the matter soon, and a police investigation is now underway to forensically analyse the cause of the accident.

