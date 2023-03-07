Talk is cheap, analyst warns new Electricity Minister

Share this article

Energy analyst Chris Yelland says there is a lot of pressure on the newly appointed Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, as he is expected to focus on solving the power crisis at Eskom.

President Cyril Ramaphosa named Ramokgopa as South Africa’s new Electricity Minister during his Cabinet reshuffle at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday evening.

He says the state of disaster will allow the new Electricity minister to exclude certain institutions from load shedding. The minister will remain in office for as long as it’s necessary to resolve the energy crisis.

Yelland says with the appointment of the Electricity Minister, South Africans will now demand results.

“I most certainly hope that he is experienced in infrastructure and all that goes with that as it will come in handy in his new role but at this point of the crisis talk is cheap and what we are really looking for is results. It is a complicated position and it involves bringing together different ministries…”

“As Ramokgopa takes office nothing has changed. We have the same problems that Eskom faced before his arrival are now on his shoulders and it is up to him to demonstrate the results,” adds Yelland.

Source: SABC News