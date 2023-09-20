Tana Baru Trust hosts free tour on Heritage Day

With Heritage Day beckoning, the Tana Baru Trust will host its free Public Participation Day to create awareness around the historical and symbolic significance of the site. According to Chairman of the Tana Baru Trust, Dr M Aadil Bassier the aim is to ‘conscientize Cape Muslims’.

The public will be treated to 45-minute tours of the precinct where ten stations of interest will be highlighted accordingly.

Gentle climbing is involved thus attendees have been cautioned to wear comfortable shoes. Lastly, a certificate will be issued to those who have completed the tour.