TARGETED OPERATIONS LAUNCHED FOLLOWING A SPATE OF SHOOTING INCIDENTS IN THE CITY OF CAPE TOWN

In targeted operations to tackle the shooting incidents that were executed during the last week within the province, SAPS members have confiscated 35 firearms and a large quantity of various calibre ammunition.

This comes in the wake of several shootings incidents reported, that occurred in the City of Cape Town District. Forty five suspects were arrested and detained on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Concerted efforts from police officers in the previous week resulted in the confiscation of 25 firearms in the City of Cape Town District which comprise of 62 police stations and a total of 10 firearms in the other four districts. During the analysis, the South African police management realised that most murders and attempted murders are committed using firearms. It is on this basis that SAPS have set their sights on ridding Cape Town communities from the possession of unlicensed and prohibited firearms and ammunition.

Members of the community are encouraged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111

Source: SAPS



