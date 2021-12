The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) says its annual price fare increase, usually announced close to the end of the year, will be minimal.

Cata’s Mandla Hermanus says despite being heavily reliant on fuel, their fares usually do not changed according to its cost.

It follows record high increases this year, where motorists are set back by more than R20 for a litre of petrol.

Hermanus added that the service has to keep the charges of its competitors in mind.