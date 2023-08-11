Taxi stay-away in Western Cape ends after eight days of disruption

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The prolonged taxi stay-away in the Western Cape has finally concluded after lasting for eight days, bringing relief to both commuters and the province’s economy. This hiatus in taxi operations had significant repercussions on the province’s economic landscape. Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, expressed his relief at the end of the strike, which had unfortunately been marred by violence and disruptions over several days.

“The city did not yield to the violence and disorder but rather stood its ground, focusing on constructive dialogue. Going forward, the City aims to initiate discussions with taxi task teams, particularly regarding categorizing major and minor offenses,” stated Hill-Lewis.

However, the mayor underscored the necessity for taxi associations to take responsibility for the damage inflicted during the strike, both economic and human.

The mayor also stressed that crucial issues arose from the strike, such as the need for proper notification periods before a strike occurs, enabling citizens to make necessary arrangements.

“We asked for a 36-hour notice period before a strike, so we never have that theme of people walking home. We also asked for an escalation clause so if there is an issue it is important to establish mechanisms to resolve disputes rather than resorting to strikes immediately,” commented Hill-Lewis.

Santaco on resolution

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), First Deputy Chairperson, Nceba Enge, shed light on the motivations behind the stay-away ending.

“The taxi association had been contending for a considerable time against the unlawful impounding of their vehicles. This is after we complained about our vehicles being illegally impounded. We have three things that can warrant an officer to impound vehicles and these things are clearly defined in the National Land Road Act,” said Enge.

Santaco denies the agreement signed on Thursday was the same as the one proposed last Friday by the provincial government and the City of Cape Town.

Enge highlighted that within the next 14 days, they would assess the vehicles impounded without proper justification and work on releasing them. Santaco’s focus is now set on rectifying the situation regarding these wrongly impounded vehicles.

Santaco confirmed that they would only accept responsibility for the road blockages that occurred during the strike. While the taxi associations have returned to operation, the aftermath of the stay-away brings the spotlight on the broader issues faced by the taxi industry.

VOC News