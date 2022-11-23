Taxi Strike: After affects of protest

Share this article

“The situation was so that most of the violence was confined to Khayelitsha on Monday morning, there were some stone throwing and two protest action one on Baden Powell, one on the N7 opposite Dunoon both were quickly ended”

This is according to the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, on Wednesday on VOC Breakfast. He was speaking on the taxi strike which took place on Monday and Tuesday.

Smith said that Tuesday was completely peaceful compared to Monday were incidents of Golden Arrow and MyCiti buses being burnt. He also mentioned stone throwing incidents that happened and on of these stone throwing incidents cause a bus to crash into a private vehicle.

According to Smith he thinks things were calm yesterday because the City threaten SANTACO with civil and criminal action against them, to recover the losses and damages of the buses.

Lobby Group, Action Society’s Ian Cameron further reiterated the call to have SANTACO take responsibility for the lawlessness experienced on the roads over the past two days.

“It is so aggravating that people can call for strikes and proceed to protest but they are never held accountable for the repercussions. It is an atrocity that a bus is set alight while commuters were left to fight their way out of the vehicle,” said Cameron on VOC’s Breakfast show on Wednesday morning.

He further explained that the taxi council association needs to take responsibility for the outcome of the ‘stay away’ whether their members were to blame or not.

“I think SANTACO is blame shifting. If you want to call for the protest, you need to ensure that you act responsibly,” added Cameron.

