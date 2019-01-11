Taxify driver attacked in Manenberg twice in one night

Police reported that a Taxify driver was attacked twice in one night in Manenberg on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the 28-year-old driver had dropped off three female passengers in Mitchells Plain, before picking up three men who wanted to be dropped in Manenberg.

Rwexana explained that one man hit him over the head with a bottle and the three then collectively proceeded to attack him, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and collide with a fixed object.

The suspects then took the drivers cellphone and fled.

Following the attack, the stunned driver was then further assaulted by people in the immediate vicinity.

Rwexana said, as per the man’s account, a pastor of a nearby church rescued him from serious injury.

Taxify said it was only made aware of the incident through media.

A statement by Taxify’s public relations said the incident has still not been reported through the Taxify platform and the company is trying to locate the driver.

It was noted that any incidents of violence against drivers or riders are taken very seriously, having added that Taxify’s High Priority Team is currently investigating the case.

Taxify’s country manager in South Africa Gareth Taylor, emphasized that Taxify roundly condemns any violence, intimidation or extortion directed towards ride-hailing drivers, because it believes that “every South African has the right to earn a living without risk of harm, intimidation or coercion.”

The company has also asked anybody with information to hand it over to the police.

Rxewana said that no arrests have yet been made, but has requested anybody with information regarding the attack to call Manenberg police on 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop 0860010111

VOC / Tauhierah Salie

