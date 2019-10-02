Tea with Zille: Malema spurns invite to discuss SA’s future

Share this article

















EFF leader Julius Malema has rejected an invitation from former premier of the Western Cape, Helen Zille, to discuss the future of the country.

On Tuesday morning, Zille tweeted an invitation to Malema to appear as a guest on her podcast “for a no-holds barred discussion on South Africa’s future prospects”.

Zille’s podcast, Tea with Helen, has seen her joined by notable South African minds such as former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib as well as journalists Ferial Haffajee and Max du Preez.

The one-time DA leader, who is now a senior policy fellow for the Institute for Race Relations, initially posted a Twitter poll on Monday calling for public input as to who she should interview next on her show – former president Thabo Mbeki or Malema.

Who would You like to see as my next guest on "Tea with Helen"? — Helen Zille (@helenzille) September 30, 2019

I think you are lost, are you not looking for #SASSA offices? — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 1, 2019

Seemingly, Malema won out and Zille sent out the call to the EFF leader.

Questions sent to the EFF’s communications team by News24 went unanswered at the time of writing, but Malema responded in a tweet to Zille.

Twitter users had various reactions to the invitation.

One user suggested it “… somehow extends unity between people of colour in South Africa”.

That's great & somehow extends unity between people of colour in South Africa. This is one of the best invitations I have ever seen in the world .It's fantastic & global in all facets of considerations.Thanks Hellen!! — Luckmore Makururu (@LucMakururu) October 1, 2019

Another user suggested the invitation was part of a ploy to launch the podcast.

Is not about wanting to sit down with @Julius_S_Malema but is all about using him to lunch your podcast. Juju comes with a huge number of following. Everyone need Julius to get attention and spotlight. — M M A P U L A (@Mmaps_ThePro) October 1, 2019

One Twitter user said they “encourage the CIC to attend this session, provided that the tea will not be spilled on him and the session scandalised”.

I would encourage the CIC to attend this session, provided that the tea will not be spilled on him & the session scandalized.

Otherwise your sessions, so far, at face value, look objective and forthright.

Dr @MbuyiseniNdlozi, yenza izinto yenzeke! There is nothing to lose here. pic.twitter.com/JuQN9SNZfQ — Free King Dalindyebo (@Spiwo) October 1, 2019

(SOURCE: NEWS24)

