Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Team of engineers to probe collapsed restaurant balcony in Cape Town

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

A team of structural engineers and inspectors will visit the site of a building in Cape Town’s Central Business District (CBD) where a restaurant balcony collapsed late Thursday afternoon, injuring several people.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown, prompting an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the factors contributing to the structural failure.

The injured were taken to various hospitals in the City for immediate medical treatment and care.

Initial assessments have raised concerns about the potential overloading of the balcony.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.