Team of engineers to probe collapsed restaurant balcony in Cape Town

A team of structural engineers and inspectors will visit the site of a building in Cape Town’s Central Business District (CBD) where a restaurant balcony collapsed late Thursday afternoon, injuring several people.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown, prompting an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the factors contributing to the structural failure.

The injured were taken to various hospitals in the City for immediate medical treatment and care.

Initial assessments have raised concerns about the potential overloading of the balcony.

Source: SABC News