Team SA depart for Tokyo Paralympics

Team South Africa’s squad for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics which was announced on Saturday left our shores in a confident mood ahead of the Games.

Team SA will comprise of 34 athletes represented across seven sports.

The Team SA chef de mission for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics is Leon Fleiser. “It’s a great honour and privilege for me. From a logistical sense things have been going well and we are excited at the prospect of going to Tokyo and doing the country proud. The athletes come first and with the team support staff we have, we are hoping to make it a memorable experience for them,” he said.

The Paralympians will be looking to continue the strong impression the Team SA Olympians made recently in Tokyo. “I spent time with Team SA at the Tokyo Olympics and can report back that the entire squad were true ambassadors for the country. There was a visible unity among the squad and new sincere friendships were formed. There’s so much that we can be proud of as a nation,” Mr Barry Hendricks, President of SASCOC said.

“The baton has been passed to the Paralympians. We are confident that they too will be fine ambassadors for our great country. Our Paralympics have a decorated history when it comes to bringing medals back from these Games and the expectations are no different this year. We are excited to embark on this journey with Team SA’s Tokyo 2020 Paralympians,” Mr Hendricks added

The games runs from the 24 August to 5 September.

PARA ATHLETICS

Ntando Mahlangu, Charl du Toit, Dyan Buis, Reinhardt Hamman, Kerwin Noemdo, Mpumelelo Mhlongo, Tebogo Mofokeng, Tyrone Pillay, Daniel du Plessis, Puseletso Michael Mabote, Ndodomzi Ntutu, Anrune Weyers, Sheryl James, Simone Kruger, Ntombizanele Situ, Louzanne Coetzee, Johanna Pretorius, Liezel Gouws

Coaches/management: Cornelia (Lappies) Swanepoel, Suzanne Ferreira, Daniel Damon, Cathy Lansberg, Claus Kempen, Erasmus Badenhorst

ARCHERY

Shaun Anderson, Philip Coates-Palgrave

Coach/manager: Barbara Manning

PARA CYCLING

Nicholas Pieter du Preez, Ernst van Dyk, Toni Mould

Coaches/management: Elrick Kulsen, Pieter Jansen, Gillian Evans, Walter Lutch

EQUESTRIAN

Philippa Johnson-Dwyer, Cayla van der Walt

Coaches/management: Ingeborg Sanne, Chris Hazen, Robyn van Lijsdonk, Trisha Bell

PARA SWIMMING

Christian Sadie, Hendrik van der Merwe, Katherine Swanepoel, Alani Ferreira

Coaches/management: Theo Verster, Keith Jansen

TABLE TENNIS

Theo Cogill

Coach/manager: Anver Lyners

WHEELCHAIR TENNIS

Kgothatso Montjane, Mariska Venter, Eliphas Maripa, Leon Els

Coaches/management: Gerald Stoffberg, Saidi Moruame

Photo courtesy Teamsa.co.za