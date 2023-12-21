TEARS Foundation calls for comprehensive education on sexual assault

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The recent sexual assault of Refilwe Mafokeng by three teenagers has sparked intense discussions on social media, exposing the pervasive issue of sexual assault within South African society. Business Development Manager at TEARS Foundation, Britney Myburgh, addressed the concerning matter in an interview with VOC Breakfast on Thursday, sharing insights on the urgent need for comprehensive sexual education.

Myburgh emphasized the widespread nature of sexual assault in South Africa, stating, “We have somebody raped every minute in South Africa, so that is an alarming statistic to absorb.” She underscored the necessity of reinstating sexual education in schools, expressing concern that it has been diluted or removed due to societal norms and beliefs. Myburgh argued that children must be educated about sexual assault, rape, and consent to address the root of the problem.

Discussing the critical concept of consent, Myburgh emphasized that understanding when someone says “NO” is it means no. She clarified that even if someone has initially consented but changes their mind during the act, continued engagement without consent becomes rape. Myburgh stressed that it is the responsibility of adults to ensure proper education. “Our responsibility as adults is to ensure that they are educated correctly, making sure that they understand what consent is because that is where it all starts,” she asserted.

Myburgh pointed out a communication gap regarding sex in general, advocating for open and honest discussions. She urged adults to take the responsibility of fostering open lines of communication about sex, breaking away from historical taboos. “If we don’t educate children correctly, they will start thinking it is okay,” she warned. Myburgh highlighted the lack of structured education on sexual assault, emphasizing the need for explicit discussions about the meaning of rape and its implications for both women and men.

Beyond the specific incident involving Refilwe Mafokeng, Myburgh called for a broader societal response to the pervasive issue of sexual assault, urging South Africans to collectively address this issue. Myburgh stressed that people need to be enraged about it and hold the government accountable as South Africa has the best policies in the world for rape and domestic violence, yet nothing happens.

In a plea for support, Myburgh called on citizens to endorse civil society programmes aimed at educating youth on sexual assault, rape, consent, pregnancy, and teen pregnancy. She underscored the critical role that comprehensive sexual education plays in combating sexual assault while stressing the importance of societal awareness and government accountability in creating a safer environment for all.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay