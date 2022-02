Share this article

Prevention of teen suicides starts with a better understanding of the symptoms of depression.

This is according to Western Cape Health Department’s Shimoney Regter.

This week is Teenage Suicide Prevention Week. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group states that 9% of teenage deaths in the country are due to suicide.

Regter says it is important for parents and guardians to talk to teenagers about their mental health. She says there are warning signs of teen suicide.