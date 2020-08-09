Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Teenager, 19, dies after being shot in head during Cape Town unrest

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Police are investigating the murder of a teen who was shot dead during a protest in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said around 500 protesters stormed a trucking business in Old Paarl Road on Saturday afternoon after a light delivery vehicle was torched outside the truck depot.

Arrested for murder

A 19-year-old woman was hit in her head. She collapsed and died, said Potelwa.

The group fled and scattered.

A 62-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening for the murder.

Thirteen protesters were also arrested for public violence, and a man, aged 36, was injured after rubber bullets hit him in the knee.

Those who were arrested were expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Source: News24


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Copyright © 2020 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.