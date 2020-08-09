Teenager, 19, dies after being shot in head during Cape Town unrest

Police are investigating the murder of a teen who was shot dead during a protest in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said around 500 protesters stormed a trucking business in Old Paarl Road on Saturday afternoon after a light delivery vehicle was torched outside the truck depot.
Arrested for murder
A 19-year-old woman was hit in her head. She collapsed and died, said Potelwa.
The group fled and scattered.
A 62-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening for the murder.
Thirteen protesters were also arrested for public violence, and a man, aged 36, was injured after rubber bullets hit him in the knee.
Those who were arrested were expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
